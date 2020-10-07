Jimmy Burkhalter

Jimmy Dwain Burkhalter, 64, of El Campo, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020.
Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant. Due to the CDC guidelines for the pandemic, masks are required at the funeral home, and seating will be limited.
Jimmy was born in Fort Worth to Norman and Joyce Burkhalter on April 8, 1956. He went to school in Louise. He was married to Melek Karakas.
He worked as a truck driver for CGZ Trucking for three years. Prior to that, he worked for Ochoa Services of El Campo. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Norman Dale Burkhalter Sr. and brother, Norman Dale Burkhalter Jr.
Jimmy is survived by wife, Melek Karakas Burkhalter, daughters, Amber Yagmur Burkhalter and Jessica Yaprak Burkhalter; mother, Joyce Burkhalter; brothers, David and Donald Burkhalter; sisters, Deborah Burkhalter and Dianna York; nieces, Tisha Gernand, Trisha York and Beth Burkhalter and nephews, Richard Burkhalter, Robert York and D.J Burkhalter.
Memorials may be given to Triska Funeral Home.
The family of Jimmy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to CGZ Trucking.
Visit www.triskafuneralhome.com to share condolences online.
