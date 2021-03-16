Jo Lynn Brown, 65, of El Campo, born Aug. 22, 1955 departed this life March 10, 2021 surrounded by family. JoLynn was educated in Edna, then relocated to El Campo where she dedicated 30 years of her life to El Campo ISD.
To cherish her memories she leaves two daughters, Lashanda Haller (Christopher), Lishiki Baylor (Gerardo Gallegos), one goddaughter, LaNell Edwards Foster; five grandchilren, Breana, Trey, Brasha, Zarian and Wesley and two great-grandchildren, Iyla and Ivori.
In her honor, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at El Campo Community Cemetery with Pastor Broderick Sanford Sr. officiating. Masks are required.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.