Lorraine Hubenak Cranek, 93, of El Campo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. She was born Aug. 24, 1928 in El Campo to Edward J. and Gertrude Vackar Hubenak. Lorraine lived in El Campo all her life and graduated from El Campo High School in 1945. She then completed a business course at Gulf Coast Business School and was employed by the Duckett & Duckett law firm.
Lorraine married the love of her life, Leon Henry Cranek, on Nov. 23, 1950 and became a homemaker as she and her husband raised four children together. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before Leon passed away on April 11, 2011.
She was very active in her church and community as she belonged to numerous clubs and organizations and spent many hours volunteering her time. She was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and was a 70 plus year member of Catholic Daughters Court No. 1374 and was very proud to have been an Ex-Regent. She also was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 70 years and belonged to the Torchbearer Beta chapter. She had membership in the Women’s Club of El Campo, American Legion Auxiliary and the Taiton Education and Extension Club. She spent many years volunteering at the Wharton County Youth Fair and logged hundreds of hours volunteering with the Sunshine Ladies Auxiliary at the El Campo Memorial Hospital.
Lorraine had a flair for entertaining and cooking and enjoyed having her friends at her home to play bridge and Mah Jongg, and she was a delightful hostess. She loved to travel with her husband, her daughters and daughter-in-law, cousins, friends and anyone who wanted to pack a bag and take a trip. Lorraine was a dedicated wife and mother and she treasured her husband and children and embraced every moment with them. She delighted in having the family at her house, seated at the table and serving delicious meals and desserts to them. She decorated her house and yard for all holidays throughout the year, but Christmas time was the most wonderful time of the year at her house. She held wonderful birthday parties for her children while they were younger and would make beautiful and delicious birthday cakes for them. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren affectionately called her “Granny” and they really put the sparkle in her eyes and a smile on her face. Her great-grandchildren were particularly entertaining to her and she doted on them. She made sure that all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew they were loved deeply and unconditionally.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Cranek and wife Laura of El Campo; daughters, Sandra Cranek of Georgetown and Susan Bishop and husband Bill of Katy; grandchildren, Neil Cranek and wife Christie, Robert Cranek, Jenna Hooker and husband Harrell, Kaylynn Polvado and husband Todd, Ashton Bishop and wife Molly; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Claire Cranek, Hayden, Wyatt, Gage and Colt Hooker; brother Albert Ray Hubenak and wife Neva Lou and sisters, Dolores Priesmeyer and Dell Szymkowski.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, Lynn “Slim” Cranek; brother and sister-in-law, E.J. and Gladys Hubenak and brothers-in-law, Carl Priesmeyer and Bob Szymkowski.
The family will receive visitors from 2 - 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home, El Campo. A CDA Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, El Campo.
Serving as pallbearers are grandsons, Neil Cranek, Robert Cranek, Ashton Bishop, Todd Polvado; great-grandsons, Hayden and Wyatt Hooker and godsons, Mark Hubenak and Gary Priesmeyer.
Memorial donations are requested in Lorraine H. Cranek’s memory to St. Philip the Apostle Church, St. Philip School Endowment Fund, or Houston-Hospice, El Campo office, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
She will be missed by many, but leaves us with countless cherished memories.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
