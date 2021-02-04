Dale Potter, 78, of Boling, passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on Jan. 31, 2021. He was born Jan. 29, 1943 in Victoria to Victor Potter Jr. and Anna Lois Hohensee.
He grew up in Newgulf, then moved to Hamshire in 1958 when his dad was transferred. He graduated from Hamshire High School, attended Lee College in Baytown and Texas A&M. On Oct. 10, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Patricia Ann Broussard in Winnie and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage and raised three sons. After 20 plus years with Texas Gulf Sulphur as a senior draftsman, he transitioned to a new career with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department, retiring after 23 years as a patrol sergeant.
He was active in the Boy Scouts of America where he held many positions on the local as well as the district level. His dedication was culminated when, in 1981, he received the Silver Beaver Award that was presented to him by President Gerald Ford. He was a member of the Wharton Masonic Lodge and held various positions including Worshipful Master of the Lodge. While living in Newgulf, he was a member of the Newgulf Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and served on various committees. After the Newgulf Church closed, he became a member of Boling United Methodist Church, then First United Methodist Church of Wharton. Over the years he was involved with Newgulf Little League, DeMolays and the Boling District Improvement Association. He was an avid watch collector.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; three sons, Vic and wife Lisa of Beaumont, Richard and fiancé Melisa of Boling and Michael of Wharton. He is also survived by his grandsons, Adam, Andrew, Alex, August and step-grandson, Keagan Reed; his uncle, Norman Potter and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Share, First United Methodist Church of Wharton and Boling United Methodist Church.
Visitation started at 11 a.m. and funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at the Wharton Funeral Home with burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
