Sherry Hoffmann

Sherry Gail Luchak Hoffmann, 65, of Wharton, passed away Oct. 6, 2019. She was born March 19, 1954 in Wharton to Joe and Viola Kopecky Luchak. Sherry worked at Junior’s Smokehouse.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Hoffmann of Wharton; daughters, Dawn Bartosh and husband Shawn and Erica Cooper, both of El Campo; son, Drew Hoffmann of Wharton; grandchildren, Ryan, Reed and Skylar Bartosh, Bailey Cooper and Karson Rucka; sisters, Joann Watson and Donna Luchak and brothers, Larry, Joe “Mike,” David and Gary Luchak.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marilyn Pavlu.
Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at St. Philip Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be David Luchak Jr., Christopher Luchak, Derek Luchak, Travis Luchak, Patrick Laitkep Jr. and Curtis Cox. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren; goddaughter, Candice Weishan and her cousins.
Memorial donations in memory of Sherry may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.