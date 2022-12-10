Grace Glaze passed away Dec. 5, 2022 at the age of 84.
Ella Grace Compton Glaze was born March 6, 1938 in Greensboro, Alabama to James and Lucy Tunstall Compton. When Grace was 17, she traveled to Texas with a family friend and met Gene Edward Glaze. They corresponded a short time through letter-writing and a few visits. Their love story wasn’t going to stay long-distance, as Gene Edward traveled to Alabama to marry Grace on August 11, 1956. He brought her to El Campo where they established their home. Grace joined Gene in the rice farming industry and they started their family.
Grace Glaze, known to many as Momma G and later Gran, was a long-time supporter of Wharton County 4-H serving as a 4-H leader for more than 40 years. She and Gene Edward “Buggar” organized the Junior Fair Board in 1984 and Dairy Merit Program in 1985. She was also active in the Taiton Extension Education Club for more than 50 years, First United Methodist Church Childcare Board, Wharton County Youth Fair Board of Directors and Wharton County FSA County Committee.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Joey) Savino, Staci (Toby) Frerich and Solveig (Jostein) Hortemo; grandchildren, Kyle (Tanya) Savino, Kelsey (Chad) Hajovsky, Chad (Lauren) Savino, Tristan (Allison) Frerich, Megan Frerich, Oda Hortemo Forsberg and Tone Hortemo Forsberg; great-grandchildren, Lily and Paige, Heidi, Kennedy and Hagen, Amara, Kaima and Johanne.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Edward “Buggar” Glaze, parents and brother Joseph Earl Compton.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home. A public graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Kyle Savino, Chad Savino, Tristan Frerich, Chad Hajovsky, Josh Glaze, Matt Glaze, Jess Glaze, Bobby Glass and Joseph Compton. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wharton County Youth Fair, El Campo EMS, El Campo Volunteer FD, or donor’s choice.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo 77437, 543-3681.
