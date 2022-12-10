Grace Glaze passed away Dec. 5, 2022 at the age of 84.

Ella Grace Compton Glaze was born March 6, 1938 in Greensboro, Alabama to James and Lucy Tunstall Compton. When Grace was 17, she traveled to Texas with a family friend and met Gene Edward Glaze. They corresponded a short time through letter-writing and a few visits. Their love story wasn’t going to stay long-distance, as Gene Edward traveled to Alabama to marry Grace on August 11, 1956. He brought her to El Campo where they established their home. Grace joined Gene in the rice farming industry and they started their family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.