Guadalupe “Lupe” Garcia Jr., age 79, passed away Aug. 26, 2020 in El Campo. He was born June 27, 1941 in La Casita, Texas to Guadalupe and Petra Tanguma Garcia.
He is survived by his daughters, Anna Garcia (Clarence Manciaz Sr.), Connie Rodriquez and Melinda Garcia Sulak (James) all of El Campo; brother, Juan Garcia; sisters, Zoila Sanchez of Rosenberg, Marcela Hernandez of El Campo, Grace Tovar of El Campo, Juana Escochea of Rosenberg, Magdelena Salazar of El Campo and Nina Trejo of El Campo; three grandchildren, Esai Nunez, Estrella Garcia, Cody Rodriquez; three great-grandchildren, Layla Halen, Talia Rose Nunez and Matthew Kayne Avendano.
He was preceded in death by his parents and ex-wife, Margaret Garcia.
A Rosary was recited at St. Robert’s Catholic Church at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at La Colonia Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
