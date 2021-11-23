Jerome Joseph Naiser, 82, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 23, 2021. He was born on Sept. 2, 1939 in El Campo to Jerome Emil and Millie Annie Dorotik Naiser.
Jerome worked as a rancher and was a member of K.J.T, Knights of Columbus, Wharton County Farm Bureau, Beefmaster Breeders United and American Quarter Horse Association.
He is survived by his granddaughters; Taylor Brock and husband Niles, Terra Rodriguez and husband Kelton, both of El Campo, great-grandchildren; Oakley May Brock and Maverick Joseph Rodriguez, sisters; Grace Priesmeyer and husband Arthur, Anita Janicek and husband Butch, brothers; Jimmie Naiser and wife Annette and Rudy Naiser and wife Dorothy, sister-in-law Diana Naiser and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, son Jerome Joseph Naiser III, daughter Shelley Cook, siblings; Stanley Blaha, Lydia Rod, Emma Gates, Allen Naiser and nephews; Greg Bubela and Darrell Naiser.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home with a KC Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church, New Tation, with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251.
Pallbearers will be Lester Priesmeyer, A.J. Priesmeyer, Terry Priesmeyer, Garland Blaha, Todd Naiser and Mike Naiser.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Strnadel, Evan Hicks and Robert Havel.
Memorial donations in memory of Jerome may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
