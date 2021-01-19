Bobbi DeAnn Stockinger, 25, of El Campo passed away Jan. 13, 2021. She was born June 26, 1995 in Brownwood to Billy and Beverly Ballard Stockinger.
Survivors include her parents, Billy Stockinger of Loco, Okla. and Beverly Stockinger of El Campo; sister, Crystal Munoz and husband Dominiko of El Campo; brothers, Leonard Stockinger and wife Kristi Hicks of Gatesville and Johnny Stockinger of Wichita Falls and five nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Floyd and Betty Ballard and paternal grandparents, Billy Roy Stockinger and MayDell Wilson.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 19 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Peace Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church in Wharton. Burial will follow at the El Campo Community Cemetery.
Visitation is limited to 50 people in the chapel and a mask must be worn.
Pallbearers will be Dominiko Munoz, Sebastian Munoz, Joseph Munoz, Malachi Munoz, Laramie Akard and Corey Angelle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leonard Stockinger, Johnny Stockinger, Billy Stockinger, Precious Edwards and Reginal Hood.
Memorial donations in memory of Bobbi Stockinger may be made towards funeral expenses.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
