Doris Williams Varnell

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Doris Ann Williams Varnell passed away at the age of 70 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Doris was born March 24, 1951 in Victoria County to Raymond and Eva Lois Williams. She grew up and graduated from El Campo High School.
Doris married Edward Glenn Varnell in 1974 and started a family in Humble. With Glenn’s job, they moved to Ransom Canyon where she attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock and graduated in 1987. In 1994, Doris went to work for the State of Texas, working for the Texas Commission for the Blind and later for the Texas Rehab Commission, where she retired in 2006 after 12 years of service.
Doris devoted much of her time to the MS Society as well as always being at the finish line cheering on the riders in the annual MS150 bike ride. She also devoted much of her time by reading to students and helping them with homework at Walnut Springs Elementary and Your Growing Child in Dripping Springs. From these students and her grandchildren, she acquired the name of “Grandma Wheels” as she was considered a Grandma to many.
She loved to sew, bake and watch her grandchildren play in all their sports including baseball, football and volleyball. She enjoyed all her time with family, especially around the holidays and time spent playing canasta. Doris had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger.
Doris is survived by her two sons, Brian (Holly) Varnell of Dripping Springs and Chad (Starlene) Varnell, also of Dripping Springs; five grandchildren, Justin Schulle, Colton Varnell, Clayton Varnell, Tyler Varnell and Emily Varnell; mother, Eva Lois Williams of El Campo; brother, William “Billy” (Brenda) Williams of El Campo and sister-in-law, Raguell Williams of San Antonio. She also had many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Williams; brother, Gene Williams, Glenn Varnell, Steve Upchurch and Thomas Herrington.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 8 at Dripping Springs United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Dripping Springs United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Weimar. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Doris’s name to the National MS Society: www.nationalmssociety.org/txh.
Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
