Debra Lynn Townsend

Debra Lynn “Debbie” Townsend, 63, of Louise passed away on January 16, 2022. She was born on July 30, 1958 in Hempstead to John and Helen Carleston. She graduated from Louise High School and received an Associate Applied Science Degree from Wharton County Jr. College.
Debbie married the love of her life Ivan Lowell Townsend on April 25, 1981. Residing in Louise her whole life, she attended First Baptist Church of Louise and was an integral part of the community. Debbie dedicated her love and her life to her family. She was always hosting family and friend celebrations at their home. “NaNa”, as she was so affectionately called by her grandchildren, could never say no. Her house was where they wanted to be all the time and was their second home for many sleepovers and pool times. NaNa never missed a game, cow show or anytime she could spend with her babies.
Graduating in 1976 from Louise High School she was involved in youth rodeo, basketball and excelled in drama. She later worked as secretary for Louise ISD, served on the school board, and assisted her husband in the daily operations at CIC Construction.
Debbie carried on her father’s passion for the Santa Gertrudis breed and served in officer roles in the Mid-Coast Santa Gertrudis Association, she was the chairwoman of the Santa Gertrudis Super Sale at the Houston Livestock Show, and on the Santa Gertrudis Breeders International Board of Directors in various leadership positions. She most enjoyed watching her grandsons carry on the family livestock traditions at the state and national shows.
Debbie is preceded in death by her father, John Allen Carleston and was taken from this life with her daughter, Tana Townsend Hajovsky.
She is survived by her mother, Helen Carleston; husband, Ivan Townsend; daughter, Tanya Townsend Bram and son-in-law Craig; son-in-law, Cory Hajovsky; sister, Cindy Blaha and brother-in-law Bud along with their children Caydi, Clint and his wife Miranda. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Caleb, Cade and Cale Bram and Logan Hajovsky. Debbie is further survived by many brother and sister in laws and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday January 25, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in El Campo. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
Pallbearers: Clint Blaha, Rodney Cooper, Johnnie Gresham, John Mikolajczak, Chad Morton and Scott Yackel.
Honorary Pallbearers: Stanley “Bud” Blaha Jr, Caydi Blaha, Craig Bram, Cory Hajovsky and her grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
