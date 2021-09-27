Augustine Gonzales was 78 years old when he passed away on Aug. 29, 2021. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.
He lived in Corpus Christi for many years. Our father loved fishing and hunting and he enjoyed music. He played the harmonica, accordion and the guitar. Those were just some of the things he enjoyed doing.
He is survived by his sister, Frances Mendoza and Ramon Gonzales Jr. of Texas; five children, Johnny Gonzales of El Campo and Mary Casas of American Canyon, Calif., Diana Navarro of Vallejo, Calif., Dolores Hernandez of American Canyon, Calif. and Augustine Gonzales Jr. of Napa, Calif. He was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eladora Vega Gonzales; father, Ramon Gonzales and siblings, Lorenzo, Jose, Johnny, Pedro, Martina and Lily Gonzales, all of El Campo.
