Joe Tom Davis, 81, of El Campo, passed away April 1, 2020. He was born in Smiley on July 7, 1938 to H.C. and Lorene Smith Davis. Joe Tom served in the U.S. Navy and was a history professor at Wharton County Junior College.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Hastedt Davis of El Campo; daughter, Stephanie Menefee Rasmussen and husband Jay of Cedar Park and their children, Colin, Ty and Zane; daughter, Sarah Menefee Parish and husband Britten of Alvin and their children Reid, Ava and Rhett; son, Thornton Menefee and wife Jessica of Houston and their child, Becca; brother, Cecil Davis and wife Pat of El Campo; niece, Susan Davis Stockton and husband Kinnan; nephews, Stephen Davis, John Mark Bonnot and wife Penny and Brent Bonnot; one great-niece and three great-nephews.
Joe Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Davis Bonnot.
Due to these uncertain times, private services will be held with the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Thornton Menefee, Jay Rasmussen, Britten Parish, Stephen Davis, Colin Rasmussen, Ty Rasmussen and Reid Parish.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Joe Tom may be made to the First Baptist Church of El Campo General Fund, 206 Depot St., El Campo, TX 77437 or Houston Hospice - El Campo, P.O. Box 1417, El Campo, TX 77437.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
