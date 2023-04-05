Robert “Grady” Coker Sr.

Robert “Grady” Coker Sr.

Robert “Grady” Coker Sr., 92, of El Campo passed away on March 31, 2023 with his family by his side.

Grady was born in McComb, Mississippi on April 20, 1930 to Clyde Coker Sr. and Ruth Bardwell Coker. He graduated from Fernwood High School in 1948. He was a state champion tennis player and a 4-year letterman in basketball. He enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduating and he married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Van, a year later. They resided in Laurel, Mississippi.

