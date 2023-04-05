Robert “Grady” Coker Sr., 92, of El Campo passed away on March 31, 2023 with his family by his side.
Grady was born in McComb, Mississippi on April 20, 1930 to Clyde Coker Sr. and Ruth Bardwell Coker. He graduated from Fernwood High School in 1948. He was a state champion tennis player and a 4-year letterman in basketball. He enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduating and he married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Van, a year later. They resided in Laurel, Mississippi.
Grady started his 38-year career with Transcontinental Gas and Pipeline as a natural gas engineer in Tylertown, Mississippi. Grady and Patsy had their first 2 of 6 children in Mississippi, and then were transferred to the Lake Charles, Louisiana area with Transco where the next 4 children completed their family.
In 1965, Grady was transferred to El Campo with Transco. He was, again, transferred to Houston and completed his career and a company mission of taking the natural gas pipeline from New Jersey to Corpus Christi. He spent the last portion of his Transco career overseeing projects in the Gulf of Mexico and retired to El Campo.
Grady was a longstanding member and former president of the Lions Club, an avid golfer and member of El Campo Country Club. He was an adventurous fisherman from childhood and enjoyed hunting with close friends, his children, and grandchildren until his last years. Grady was also a master gardener and spent much of his free time tending his flower beds and teaching his children and grandchildren the art and joy of the same.
Grady and Patsy poured their hearts, energy, and time into the lives of their 6 children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Being gathered with as many of them as possible as often as possible was Grady’s most cherished joy. He treated them with great generosity and instilled his highest value of supporting each other in highs and lows.
Grady was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Clyde Coker, Sr., his brother Clyde Coker, Jr., sister Christine Coker Martin and his wife, Pasty Van Coker.
Grady is survived by his children Cheryl Yockey (the late Danny Yockey), Candy Gerberman (James Gerberman), Robbin Smith (Mike Smith), Grady Coker, Jr. (Susan Weatherall Coker), Tara Coker Devine, Blaine Coker (Kim Coker), his grandchildren Trey Yockey (Beth Leslie Yockey), Dustin Yockey (Alex Dilazarro Yockey), Brian Gerberman, Steven Gerberman (Kristen Larsen), Abby Schwab Ormand (Rocky Ormand), Rachel Schwab, Michaelann Smith Algra (Jeff Algra), Brittney Coker Freund (Dakota Freund), Matthew Coker, McKenzie Jones Moore (Bill Moore), Zachary Coker; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Grady requested that in lieu of a service that his family gather to celebrate his life and their ties to one another.
Our deep gratitude to the compassionate home nursing care team and Hospice of Houston.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 979-543-3681.
