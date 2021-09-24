Robert Bustamante Jr., formerly of El Campo, died Sept. 21, 2021 at his home in Houston following a short illness. Robert was born in El Campo on Oct. 22, 1960 to Concha and Robert Bustamante. He graduated El Campo High School in 1979 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jan; his children from a previous marriage, Adrian Bustamante and wife Bailey, Rianna Bustamante and boyfriend Mario Acosta and Ethan Bustamante. He has two grandchildren, Riley Bustamante and Julian Bustamante. He is also survived by his mother and siblings, Dorothy Resendez and husband David, Robert Allen Bustamante, Audie Bustamante, Elenda Sheard and husband Randy as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Services are pending.
