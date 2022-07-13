Anita Jurek Vinklarek, “Ms. Paul”, 98, passed away on July 7, 2022. Born on March 6, 1924, in Jeddo, to the late John J. Jurek and Agnes Janecka.
Anita was a wife, mother, friend, business owner, domino player and a fantastic cook that even had some of her recipes published in the local newspapers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Vinklarek (2008) of 66 years, daughter, Mitzi Vinklarek-Shields (2012), grandchildren Darlene Roe Watson (2000), and Russell J. Kubecka (2010), and a great-great grandchild, Amanda R. Hughes (2022).
Anita’s family includes daughter Paulette Vinklarek Roe and husband Lonnie of Pearland, grandchildren Chris P. Roe and family of Pearland, Shawna M. Kubecka of Plantersville, 11 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m., St. Phillips Catholic Church, 304 West Church Street, El Campo, TX 77437.
Pallbearers will be Chris Roe, William Roe, Michael Doerr, Anthony Blanton, Kevin Roe, Dennis King and Randel Raison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Anita may be made to Houston Hospice – El Campo or St. Philip School.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
