Viola Frels

Viola (Krenek) Frels of Garwood, passed away Aug. 3, 2020 at the age of 103. She was born March 1, 1917 to Adolph and Mary (Warschak) Krenek in Garwood.
Viola was a homemaker and she and husband Clarence were lifelong residents of Garwood and married 63 years. They were both baptized, married and were faithful members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. For 42 years, they owned the F and W Food Market in Garwood, together with Ben and Julie Waligura. When Clarence and Ben retired, in appreciation for the customers that enabled them to run their successful business for so many years, they donated the building and land to the Garwood Lion’s Club.
Upon retirement, they loved fishing at Port O’ Conner and Indianola at the coast and traveled regularly through the scenic western states with an occasional stop in Las Vegas.
Five years ago, the Garwood Christmas Fair, Mrs. Frels was selected as “Citizen of the Year.” She was presented with an appropriate plaque and was honored to ride on a float with her family in the night parade.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Clarence; an infant son, Johnny; two brothers, Monroe and Lee; a sister, Evelyn Phillips and a niece, Betsy Phillips. Viola was the last living relative in a long line of her aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Gansky and husband Dan of Tomball; son, Gerald “Buddy” and wife Gladys of Fredericksburg; daughter, Carol Drlik and husband Rudy of Garwood and son, Glenn of El Campo.
Nanny, as she was lovingly called, is survived by eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; Donna Gansky Witmer and husband Todd, and children Sara Witmer Krauss and husband Greg, and sons, Chris and Brandon; Paula Gansky Amsler and children Danny, Mary and Elise; Lori Gansky Naegeli, husband Steve and children Kyle, Kaylen and Kristen; Lisa Drlik Floyd, husband Tracy and children Lawson and Weston; Vicki Drlik Polak, husband Joey and children Randice, Raegan, Raelee and Brock; Jason Frels and wife Elizabeth and children Lilia and Arleigh; Michael Frels; and Natalie Frels Busby and husband Bob.
Due to Covid circumstances, private services will be held with the family.
Pallbearers will be Todd Witmer, Steve Naegeli, Tracy Floyd, Joey Polak, Michael Frels and Billy Krenek.
Memorials made in memory of Viola may be made to St. Mary’s Church, Mass Intentions and Garwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
