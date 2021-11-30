Nancy Sue Christensen, 81, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 26, 2021. She was born July 20, 1940 in Houston. Nancy was a retired senior buyer for LTV Energy.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Lobpries and husband Greg of Garwood; sons, Michael Priesmeyer and wife Melanie of Missouri City and Roger Priesmeyer and Naomi McPeak of El Campo; grandchildren, Ross Lobpries, Kristyna Lobpries, Adam Priesmeyer and wife Kimberly, Aaron Priesmeyer, Justin Priesmeyer and wife Allison and Jordyne Priesmeyer; great-grandchildren, Clay Priesmeyer and Avery Melchor and sisters, Charlotte Hansen and husband Larry of El Campo, Debbie Smith and husband Denton of Victoria and Jenny Orsak and husband Clifford of Bastrop.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew “Mickey” Heflin and Josephine “Jo” Frenchmeyer Heflin and sister, Jessie Fritsch.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Nancy may be made to donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.