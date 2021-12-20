Elizabeth (Sklenarik) Blaha, 96, of La Grange entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Elizabeth was born in Sealy on Oct. 7, 1925, the daughter of Edward and Anna (Vesely) Sklenarik. She married Albert Blaha on Nov. 19, 1946 in Ganado. The couple was blessed to have shared thirty-nine years of marriage together.
Elizabeth was a very faithful woman. Family meant everything to her. She devoted her life to caring for her children and held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Annunciation #1962, KJT, and KJZT. Elizabeth also volunteered her time with the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Altar Society.
Elizabeth loved cooking and making kolaches for her family and friends. She enjoyed art and crafts, sewing, completing jig saw puzzles, and reading.
She is survived by her son, Douglas Blaha and wife, Linda of Giddings; daughter, Sandra Blaha of La Grange; sister, Kathryn Wesselski of Ganado; two grandchildren; two step grandchildren; along with other loving family members.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Blaha; brother, Otto Sklenarik; sisters, Mary Baack and Louise Kubena.
Visitation will be held 4 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 539 E. Pearl St., La Grange. Burial will follow at La Grange City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church for masses in remembrance of Elizabeth Blaha, P.O. Box 548, La Grange, TX 78945; to Gardenia Janssen Animal Shelter, 240 Svoboda Ln, La Grange, TX 78945; or to a charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig – Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can visit www.lagrangefunerals.com to leave condolences for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.