Cheryl Marie Billings

Cheryl “Cheri” Marie Billings, 63, of Corpus Christi, passed away March 26, 2022. Cheri was born Oct. 7, 1958, in Liberal, Kansas. She graduated from Tidehaven High School in 1977 in Blessing and went on to further her education at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi.
Cheri managed her home and raised her children while staying active in volunteering in the community. She was a past President of the Art Auxiliary for the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi, and a member of the Corpus Christi Junior League.
Cheri loved to travel and spent several years sailing to multiple countries while living on her sailboat ‘Namaste.’ She loved to spend time in new areas getting to know the locals and volunteering with women and children in need. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed drawing, music, cooking, and entertaining.
Cheri is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph William and Naomi Eileen (Bauer) Nemec of Blessing, and her sister Theresa (Nemec) Parks of Markam. Her memories live on in her son, Samuel Crecelius IV of Corpus Christi, and daughter and son in law, Sara and David Zehntner of Corona, CA, granddaughters, Madison and Isabella Zehntner, her siblings Joe (Christine) Nemec of Corpus Christi, Tony (Barbara) Nemec of El Campo, Mike (Debbie) Nemec of El Campo, Cathy Cornejo of Edna, Danny (Debbie) Nemec of El Campo, Timmy (Mary) Nemec of El Campo, Lori (Steven) from Sloop of Many, LA, Christopher (Susan) Nemec of Lafayette, LA, Jeff (Debbie) Nemec of Markham, Jimmy (Kris) Nemec of San Angelo and numerous nieces and nephews.
