Kristle Perez

Kristle Marie Perez received her angels wings on Feb. 21, 2021 at the age of 34. She was born Oct. 10, 1986 in Galveston to Adela Gonzales and Jose Augustine Perez. She loved the color purple and butterflies. She enjoyed going to the beach and fishing.
She is survived by her parents, Jose Perez and Adela Gonzales; son, Jaylik Cunningham; daughter, Jaighla Cunningham; brothers, Hector Perez (Frances), Gabriel Perez; sisters, Lorrine Perez, Patricia Perez and Maria Perez.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4 at Wheeler Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery.
Please follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask.
Wheeler Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
