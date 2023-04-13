Floyd Andrade passed away on March 28, 2023. He was born to Alfonso Andrade Jr. and Estela Cantu Andrade, he was the sixth child and first-born son. He is preceded by in death by his mother, Estela Cantu Andrade; his paternal grandmother, Andrea Ramirez Andrade; paternal grandfather, Alfonso Andrade Sr.; maternal grandfather Santana Cantu and maternal grandmother, Juanita Serna Cantu.

He is survived by his eight siblings: Lydia Andrade Rodriguez, Ruby Ann Andrade, Sandy Andrade Jones, Ermerlinda Andrade Rodriguez, Nancy Andrade Rodriguez, Patrick Andrade, Annabel Andrade Gonzales and Alfonso Andrade III. Brothers-in-Law: Randy Rodriguez, Richard Jones, Modesto Rodriguez and Daniel Gonzales and sister-in-law Tracie Andrade.

To plant a tree in memory of Floyd • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.