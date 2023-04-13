Floyd Andrade passed away on March 28, 2023. He was born to Alfonso Andrade Jr. and Estela Cantu Andrade, he was the sixth child and first-born son. He is preceded by in death by his mother, Estela Cantu Andrade; his paternal grandmother, Andrea Ramirez Andrade; paternal grandfather, Alfonso Andrade Sr.; maternal grandfather Santana Cantu and maternal grandmother, Juanita Serna Cantu.
He is survived by his eight siblings: Lydia Andrade Rodriguez, Ruby Ann Andrade, Sandy Andrade Jones, Ermerlinda Andrade Rodriguez, Nancy Andrade Rodriguez, Patrick Andrade, Annabel Andrade Gonzales and Alfonso Andrade III. Brothers-in-Law: Randy Rodriguez, Richard Jones, Modesto Rodriguez and Daniel Gonzales and sister-in-law Tracie Andrade.
Although Floyd never married or had children of his own, he was a very proud uncle and great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Floyd was born in El Campo on Aug. 28, 1971. He was a high school graduate of Wharton High School class of 1989 He was a devout member of the Temple Bethel Church in Wharton and Sherman.
For over a decade he was a tax consultant with HR Block, and he loved that job. He enjoyed helping others. He had a very kind, generous heart and loved being a servant of his Jesus Christ and Savior.
Floyd was a simple man and enjoyed a simple life. He did not complain or ask for much help. Being a double-leg amputee did not stop him. He kept working and took pride in being able to care for himself.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. and a memorial service at 1 p.m. on May 6, at Templo Bethel, 419 Sunset Drive, Wharton, TX 77488.
You are forever in our hearts.
Your father, brothers, sisters, extended family and church family.
To plant a tree in memory of Floyd • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
