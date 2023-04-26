Anthony Peter Martinovic

Anthony Peter Martinovic

Anthony Peter Martinovic, age 82, passed away peacefully April 18, 2023, in Sugar Land.

Anthony was born on Jan. 28, 1941, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He came to the United States in 1959 and worked at Rockefeller Center in New York City. He moved to Canajoharie, NY to raise a family and has three children. He worked several years for General Electric in Schenectady and became a machinist. He later moved to Texas and worked several jobs until he opened his own machine shop in Wharton, TJ Machine Shop. He was a member at Catholic Church in Canajoharie.

