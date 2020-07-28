Willie Mae Cunningham, 65, of El Campo, born Aug. 7, 1954 to Willie B. and Earline Martindale Cunningham, departed this life July 26, 2020.
A public visitation will be held at Matthews Funeral Home from 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, July 31. Family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at the El Campo Community Cemetery. Both require social distancing measures and the wearing of face masks.
Most precious memories are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.