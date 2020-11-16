Dora Casarez

Dora Farias Casarez, 64, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 2, 2020. She was born July 30, 1956 in El Campo to Albert and Nieves Zepeda Farias.
She was a member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, and worked at Texana for six years as the manager of Wharton and El Campo Learning Centers. She was a member of the Wharton Rotary Club, Pilot Club of Wharton and El Campo, member of the ARC of Wharton and was an advocate for those with special needs and developmental disabilities. She was a past director of the El Campo Chamber of Commerce and Wharton Chamber of Commerce and El Campo Little League Association. She was instrumental in bringing the Girl Scouts of America to El Campo and taught CCE for many years at St. Philip Catholic Church. She graduated from Springfield College - Houston with a master’s in management. Her whole life revolved around her family and she spent all her time making memories with them, teaching them about life and the importance of serving others.
She is survived by her husband of more than 30 years, Justino Casarez of El Campo; children, Erika Rodriguez and Neil of El Campo, Christopher Casarez and wife Vianey of Meyerland, Melissa Juarez and husband Joseph of El Campo and Katherine Casarez and Andrew of El Campo; grandchildren, Marissa and Caitlynn Lara of El Campo, Jaxon and Addyson Juarez of El Campo and Camryn and Casen Casarez of Meyerland and sisters, Rita Via and husband Gary of League City, Lisa Jalufka of San Antonio and Penny Jalufka and husband Edward of El Campo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Olga Ochoa.
Family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Triska Funeral Home. A private rosary and funeral service will be held with the family.
Due to the current COVID guidelines, face masks are required and building occupancy is limited at the funeral.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the El Campo or Wharton Learning Centers.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
