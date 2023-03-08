Swan Nicole Cortez • March 21, 1976 - March 1, 2023

Swan Cortez Flores, 47, was born on March 21, 1976 in El Campo and passed away on March 1, 2023. She leaves behind a legacy of faith and service to God, her family and community. She dedicated her life to Christ in recovery. Swan enjoyed music, cracking jokes and being loud. She also loved roses, carnations and ivy plants.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Flores Jr. of Houston; son, Christian Martinez and wife Alejandra and their children, Nathaniel, Ethan, Michael, Johnathan and Diego of Rosenberg; daughter, Megan Martinez and husband Vernon Matthews Sr. and their children, Ahmiyah, Armani and Vernon Matthews III of Gonzales; daughter, Heaven Herrera and husband Efrain Meza and their child, Angel Meza of El Campo; son, Logan Herrera of New Braunfels; daughter, Morgan Herrera of New Braunfels; father, Diego Cortez of Ganado; siblings, Michael and Alicia Cortez of Daphne, Ala., Geoffrey and Brandy Duenez of Bay Minette, Ala., Ronnie and Stacey Cortez of New Territory, Ysabel (Boy) and Amanda Delgado of Burnette, George Cortez of Giddings, Diego Jr. and Tammy Cortez of Cleburne; numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws, Eddie and Yvonne Flores of Las Cruces, N.M.
