Charles Gary Culp, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 27, 2021 at the age of 53. He was born Sept. 16, 1968 in Seneca Falls, NY. After spending his early years in foster care he was adopted by his loving parents, Gary and Judy Culp.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving for 14 years. His last duty station was Fort Campbell, KY with the 101st Airborne - Widowmakers. After being discharged in 2002, Charlie was employed as an NDT pipeline inspector.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Lynn Culp; daughters, Kelsea Culp of West Lafayette, IN. and Tabitha Head of El Campo; father, Gary Culp (Lynne); sisters, Debbie Tarof (Ernie) of Easton, PA and Allison Kasden (Dan) of St. Peters, MO.; his nieces and nephews and special fur baby, Crumpet.
He learned he had a brother, Todd Braman, which he had been separated from when placed in foster care. They were reconnected several years ago and have bonded through calls and in person visits several times.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Culp and his father-in-law, Dobie Craig.
Graveside services with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating.
Pallbearers will be Kevin King, Jacob King, Bryan Rasmussen, Russell Rasmussen, Jeff Rasmussen and Jeff Rogers.
Donations may be given to First Baptist Church of El Campo or any pet rescue organization or charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.