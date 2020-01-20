Marilyn Ann Morgan Chappell, 88, of Danevang, passed away Jan. 17, 2020. She was born Oct. 12, 1931 in Crowley, La. to Cyrus and Edna Gaines Morgan.
Granny Chappell, as she was known to her 40 descendants, was a rural homemaker in Danevang for nearly 60 years. She was an avid reader with an inquisitive nature who enjoyed British melodramas, the domestic arts, and backyard naturalism. Marilyn especially delighted in observing fussy cardinals from her kitchen window.
She maintained a productive vegetable garden her entire life and passed on her love of horticulture to her children. Marilyn liked to share her cooking and insisted that everyone who entered her country home was well fed. She was a member of the Danevang Heritage Museum and Lutheran Church and supported their annual fish fry fundraisers by baking her famous cranberry oatmeal cookies.
She is survived by her daughters, Terry Lynn Rab and husband Eugene of El Campo and Natalie Hansen of Blessing; sons, Charles Chappell and wife Valarie and Morgan Chappell and wife Debbie of El Campo; grandchildren, Rebecca Chappell, Brandon Chappell, Leslie Kazen, Kelly Danielson, Leah McMahan, Kelly Hermenitt, Kevin McMahan, Jason McMahan, Matthew Hansen, Johanna Hansen, Joel Green, Devon McConochie and Will Chappell; 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry Leonard Chappell; daughter, Martha Chappell; son, Brian Chappell; sister, Martha Hoffpauir and brother, David Morgan.
Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Danevang Lutheran Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Green, Will Chappell, Brandon Chappell, Kevin McMahan, Jason McMahan and Matthew Hansen.
Memorial donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Danevang Lutheran Church, the Danish Heritage Museum of Danevang and the Wharton County Library - El Campo Branch.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
