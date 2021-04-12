Lidia Garcia, 57, of Bay City, passed away April 10, 2021. She was born Oct. 6, 1963 in Bay City to Joe Garcia Jr. and Margarita Silvas Garcia. She worked at All Little Things Count Workshop in El Campo and the Armstrong Center in Bay City. Lidia loved her family and they loved her very much.
She is survived her siblings, Irma Garcia, Steven Garcia and wife Bonnie and Israel Garcia; nieces and nephews, Joe L. Sanchez, Steve Sanchez and wife Leah, Sara Muniz and husband Reggie, Robert Brian Anderson and wife Courtney, Christina Duke and husband Josh, Celena Zepeda and husband Javier, Serena Salas and husband Johnathan, Teresa Case and husband Chris, Bonnie Alvarado and husband Daniel, Israel Garcia Jr. and wife Mandi and Issac Garcia and Torri Garcia and 18 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lidia was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Steven Garcia Jr. and niece, Ilyssa Garcia.
Private graveside services will be held with the family.
Pallbearers will be Robert Brian Anderson, Kenneth Cutshall, Steve Sanchez, Joe Sanchez, Israel Garcia Jr. and Issac M. Garcia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
