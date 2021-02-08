Precious Montalvo

Precious Ann Montalvo, 54, born July 29, 1966, gained her wings on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. surrounded by her family at home.
Precious was amazing. She was so strong in spirit but more importantly she was the most faithful and positive person. No matter what she went through, she always thanked God for giving her another day. She always prayed for those she knew and loved. No matter how sick she would be, she still gave all glory to God. Her family will miss her. Fly high, until we meet again.
She is survived by her daughter, Dakota Montoya Perez; husband, Lawrence Montalvo, both of El Campo; sisters, Leticia V. Diaz (Felix) of Amarillo, Maria Gomez (John) of El Campo and Stormy Gonzales Vincent of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; aunt, Velia Buddemeyer (Kirk) of Port Lavaca and many more numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria A. Villagomez and her husband, Manuel B. Villagomez; her father, Efrain Trevino Gonzales; her brother, Joe Nathan Gonzales and nephew, Brandon Dylan Johnson.
A memorial service begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Bible Truth Apostolic Church in El Campo.
Memorial donations may be made at Triska Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
