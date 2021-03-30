Jo Ann Bender

Jo Ann Marie Dornak Strelec Bender, 73, of El Campo, passed away March 29, 2021. She was born Nov. 28, 1947 in El Campo to Edwin and Josephine Marek Dornak. Jo Ann was a beautician and a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje. She loved working in her flower beds and was proud of getting “Yard of the Month” honors. She loved to decorate the house for every season and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Willie Bender of El Campo; sons, Greg Strelec of El Campo and Scott Strelec and wife Lori of Louise; step-son, John Bender of El Campo; step-daughter, Shara Graves and husband Cory of Pledger; grandchildren, Wylee and Maizee Strelec; step-grandchildren, Cooper and Collin Graves; brother, Larry Dornak and wife Elizabeth; brother-in-law, Richard Strelec and wife Linda and sisters-in-law, Esther Bender and Pansy Meyer.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Paul Strelec.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. March 31 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje with a funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Procopius Cemetery in Louise.
Pallbearers will be Wylee Strelec, Cooper Graves, Scott Marek, Jim Paul, Jeff Vrana and Darrel Chovanec. Honorary pallbearers will be Maizee Strelec, Marvin Marek, Carolyn Marek, Lillian Vrana, Eva Hundl, Lala Alvarado, Monica Acosta, Margaret Waters, Kelly Vrana and Belinda Paul.
Memorial donations in memory of Jo Ann may be made to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, A*Med Hospice or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
