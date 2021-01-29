Ruby Ann Escamia earned her angels wings on Jan. 27, 2021 at the age of 52. She was born Feb. 5, 1968 in Roma to Margarita and Rudy Ozuna Sr.
She loved her family especially her grandchildren, she liked going to the river to relax and one of her favorite things to do was play cards.
She is survived by her husband Eddie Escamia of El Campo; her father, Rodolfo Ozuna Sr. of Pierce; son, Eddie Doc Escamia of El Campo; daughters, Yvette Escamia, Felisha Escamia and Nikole Escamia all of El Campo; brothers, Rodolfo Ozuna Jr. of Crystal City, Chon Ozuna of El Campo; sisters, Judy O’Canas of Danevang, Estafana Lucio of El Campo and 10 grandchildren.
Rosary will be recited at 12:30 pm on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with funeral mass beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Rodriguez Jr., Chris Rodriguez, Arthur Vasquez, James O’Canas, Timothy Smithwick, Rudy Ozuna III, Travis Guajardo, B.J. Cruz and Dominic Martin.
Wheeler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
