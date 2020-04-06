Irene Hurta

Irene Jeanette Hurta, 82, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Sugar Land. She was born Aug. 26, 1937 in El Campo to William and Bertha Kunetka. Irene was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville. Irene worked as a legal secretary for many years.
Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Danny Hurta; daughter, Rebecca Schmitt and husband Brian; son, Russell Hurta and wife Karen; two sisters, Willie Mae Cihal and Betty Kallus and husband Albert; two brothers, George Kunetka and wife Viola and Bill Kunetka and wife Barbara; six grandchildren, Collin and Lauren Schmitt, Chase, Cade, Camille and Chloe Hurta, along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11 in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A pass by viewing will be Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until service time. During this current pandemic, attendees are limited to 10 in the chapel and at graveside.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.