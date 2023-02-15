Ronald Kaluza, 71, of El Campo, passed away Feb. 9, 2023. He was born on April 3, 1951, in El Campo.
Ronnie, a retired UPS driver, was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved the outdoors. He was also a big supporter of Ricebird football having never missed a game. His ultimate love was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Annie Jedlicka Kaluza of El Campo; son, Bradley Kaluza and wife Kristie of El Campo; grandchildren, Lily and Abigail Kaluza and sister, Sandra Kaluza of Deer Park.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Alfonse Kaluza; wife, Linda Kaluza; son, Justin Kaluza and grandson, Donovan Blaylock.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Triska Funeral Home with a Vigil Service and Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at St. Philip Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Cody Vacek, Glenn Kaluza, Gary Kaluza, Joe Kocurek, Philip Kocurek, Daniel Kocurek, John Pierce, Chris Johnson and Clint Mitchell.
Memorial donations in memory of Ronnie may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3681.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
