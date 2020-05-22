Leroy J. Vykukal, 57, passed away at his home in Beasley on May 19, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1963 to Edmund J. and Martha Martinka Vykukal in East Bernard. He spent most of his life in El Campo. He enjoyed going fishing with his brother and taking drives in the country together. Most of all, he loved his truck and took very special care of it.
He is survived by his brother, Eugene Vykukal of Wallis; Aunt Leona Supak of Wallis; Uncle Charlie Martinka of Colorado; Godparents Jerry and Joann Vojacek of Baytown; cousins, Margaret and Dennis Pustejovsky, Jerome and Adella Supak, Joey and Laura Supak, Dennis Vykukal, Joe Jr. and Kimberly Vykukal, all of Wallis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, John and Emma Vojicek Martinka and Louis and Mary Vykukal.
Service times are pending.
Pallbearers will be Josh Supak, Derek Page, Joe Vykukal Jr., Dennis Vykukal, Jerome Supak, Joey Supak and Dennis Pustejovsky.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.