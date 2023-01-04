Dorothy Jo Robbins

Dorothy Jo Robbins

Dorothy Jo Robbins, 85, passed peacefully Dec. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 19, 1937 to the late M.V. “Ted” and Martha Cory.

Dorothy graduated from El Campo High School in 1955 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education in 1959 from Texas Women’s University. She began her teaching career in Houston and a few short years later moved back home and taught at Northside Elementary until retiring in 1995. During her time teaching, she guided many teachers and taught many students who still remember her to this day. One of her greatest accomplishments was starting the Gifted & Talented program at Northside along with her dear friend Sharon Little. Upon retiring in 1995, the teachers lounge was named after her.

