Brian Douglas Shult, former Auditor of Georgetown County, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born in El Campo on April 11, 1947 to two wondrous parents, Milton and Rose Shult, who taught him the basics of life; trust and faith in Jesus Christ, to work hard, be nice and respectful and laugh at yourself. He is a graduate of Texas Lutheran College where his major was Business Administration. He was a member of Sigma Lambda Chi fraternity.
Brian served two years in the US Army, serving with the 23rd Support Group at Camp Humphreys, Korea, where he met his wife, Viki. They were married in 1975.
At 26, Brian became President and CEO of Shult Implement Company, one of the largest farm machinery dealerships on the Texas East Coast. He had multiple careers in several states including real estate broker, Director of the Virginia Nature Conservancy, hotel management and president of a chimney business in Vermont. He moved to Pawleys Island in 2009 and ran for two consecutive terms as Georgetown County Auditor, retiring in June 2021.
Brian was a faithful member of the Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church, where he served on both the Finance Committee and the Session. As well, he was Vice Chairman for the Republican Party in Georgetown and President of the South Carolina Association of Auditors.
Brian is survived by his wife of 47 years, Viki; two children, Arla Burnley Newton and Andrew Brian Christian Shult; four grandsons, Cameron Burnley Schneider Shult, Christopher Burnley Newton, Graham Covington Schneider Shult, and Jack Holderness Newton and one brother, Milton Donald Shult, Jr.
He was beloved by all.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church in Pawleys Island. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church, 9967 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rideway Funeral Home of Georgetown, SC.
