Keith Sommerlatte

Keith Duane Sommerlatte, age 58, of Sugar Land passed away on Sept. 30, 2019. He was born Nov. 8, 1960 to Lonnie A. and Ernestine (Davidson) Sommerlatte in Eagle Lake.
Keith graduated from Rice High School in 1979 and graduated from Southwest Texas State University. His work life took Keith from the rice fields of Eagle Lake to pursuing his passion for cars, which eventually led to his final career, auctioning cars. He was a fleet manager for First Choice Auto Auction in Houston. When not at work, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved playing golf, traveling and going to the bay. Keith adored his granddaughter and loved all the special times they spent together. He was a devoted brother, son, husband and father as well as a loyal friend. Keith was a proud member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Southwest Texas State.
Keith is preceded in death by his mother, Ernestine Sommerlatte.
Keith is survived by his wife, Tamara Nordeen Sommerlatte; daughters, Samantha Ann Sommerlatte, Kenna King and Kara King; son, Klay King; granddaughter, Annabelle Jordan; father, Lonnie A. Sommerlatte; sister, Debbie Cameron and husband Jerry; nephew, Chris Cameron and wife Amy and nephew, Scott Cameron and wife Kristina.
Visitation was held 5 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Henneke Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the United Methodist Church of Eagle Lake, with Rev. Cathy McCorkle and Rev. Stan Warfield officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Eagle Lake.
Pallbearers are Michael Thomas, Steve Epps, Terry Krenek, Chris Cameron, Scott Cameron, Roger Biggs, Robby Cook and Gene Miller.
Honorary pallbearers are Joel Flores, Joe Mike Spanihel, Ray Skaggs, Michael O’Connell, Mike Shannon, John Nichols, Jim Shreeve, Jerry Cameron, Mark Parker, John Hardin, Dan Carney and Trey Kell.
Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77087-1005, Houston SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Rd., Houston, TX 77024 or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus.
