Reba Hicks

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, Reba Anne Hicks, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly at the age of 65.
Reba Anne Ryman Hicks was born March 12, 1955 in Laredo. She graduated from Bay City High School in 1973.
On April 6, 1978, she married Herschel H. Hicks Jr. and they raised seven daughters together.
Reba dedicated her life to raising a family. Not only did she raise her own children but she felt a strong calling to help raise others as well.
She was a foster parent for 20 years. Her arms rocked babies she could never keep. Though it broke her heart when they left, she knew her moment in their life mattered.
She was a beloved member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She held various positions and made many lifelong friends. Her service to others will always be remembered.
More recently, Reba was an avid genealogist and had worked hard to trace her family lineage.
She loved to read, play with her dog Max and spend time with Herschel.
She will always be remembered for her strong faith in Christ, fierce loyalty to her family and her generous giving spirit.
Reba was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Ryman and her mother, Betty Jean Ryman.
She is survived by her husband, Herschel Hicks; her seven daughters, Reba Victoria Hicks and husband Mark Mata of Wharton, Katie Rodriguez and husband Gary Rodriguez of El Campo, Karen Garcia and husband Raymond Garcia Jr. of El Campo, Rachel Hicks of Surfside, Cynthia Rosniak and husband Chris Rosniak of El Campo, Marissa Johnson and husband Travis Johnson Destin, Fla. and Carrie Miller husband Brandon Miller of Wharton.
She is also survived by her sisters, Laura Cowart and Patricia Crain
She has 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Gary Rodriguez, Brandon Miller, Travis Johnson, Jared Garcia, Lucas Rodriguez, Kanan Johansen, Jeffrey Tarter and Tanner Mata. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Mata, Raymond Garcia Jr., Christopher Rosniak, Jakub Rodriguez, Adrian Garcia and Nicolas Ortiz.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
