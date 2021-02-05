Precious Montalvo, born July 29, 1966, 54 years old, gained her wings on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Services are pending at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- Derby Dolls to showcase contest performances
- Weather watch starts, planting nears
- Jones named St. Philip distinguished alumni
- Rail park financing back before council
- Louise students return to campus
- Senator returns to chair of health, services group
- COVID count falling in area, deaths at 91
- Bulletin Board for Feb. 6, 2021
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Food truck owner says she's unwanted in city
- EC woman killed in Texas 90 car crash
- ECPD arrests El Campo caregiver after autopsy
- Police nab EC fugitive in Mexico
- ECISD offers ‘I quit’ early notice bonus for teachers
- Elva Trevino
- Ricebirds welcome Eagle to nest
- Larry Janak
- Arsilia Silvas
- Guadalupe “Wally” Gonzalez Jr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.