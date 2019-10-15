Brenda Gayleen Peoples, and most affectionately known as “Mimi” by her grandchildren, passed on to her heavenly home on Oct. 11, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born July 15, 1951 in El Campo to Gail and Lena Hassett Morton. She was a longtime manager of Second Time Around Resale Shop. She loved fishing and hunting. Her most treasured time was the time she spent with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchild, they were truly the light and love of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Peoples of Louise; children, Keith Peoples and wife Andi of Katy, LaShelle Hlavaty and husband Clint of Louise; grandchildren, Meagan, Maddison, Mallory, Randie, Kara, Averie and adopted foreign student Lotte; great-grandchild, Rylee, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests that family and friends join them on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at their home, 18320 FM 1300, in Louise for a celebration of life and luncheon to celebrate the life of Gayleen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
