Rita Vackar

Rita Ann Vackar, 89, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 16, 2020. She was born July 22, 1931 in Placedo, to James Michael and Mary Marik Borak. Rita was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America Court 1374, KJZT and the Taiton Extension Education Club.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Joy Janak and husband Randy of El Campo; sons, Louis Vackar and wife Vicki of Fulshear and Douglas Vackar and wife Madge of El Campo; grandchildren, Lauren Roeling and husband Jacob, Cassey Niemeier and husband Scott, Nathan Vackar and wife Kimberly, Courtney Scott and husband Chris, Lindsey Jo Davidson and husband Jeremy, Troy Vackar, Jason Petersen and wife Jessica, and Harrell Petersen; three great-grandchildren and brother, Charles Borak and wife Nancy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; and brothers, Simon and Frank Borak.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Triska Funeral Home. A Catholic Daughter of America Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating.
Pallbearers will be Scott Niemeier, Jacob Roeling, Nathan Vackar, Trey Vackar, Darrel Borak and Darren Gold.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church.
Due to Covid restrictions, there is a limited number of people allowed in the funeral home and at the church. Everyone must wear a mask.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
