Jeanette Novak

Jeanette Mary Pustejovsky Novak, 78, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 20, 2020. She was born Oct. 2, 1941 in El Campo to Fred and Millie Pustejovsky.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Kim Socha and husband Steven; grandson, Trenton Socha and wife Celeste; granddaughter, Melea Socha; one great-grandson on the way; daughter and son by heart, Kenny and Missy Cox and brothers, Larry Pustejovsky and Alfred Pustejovsky and wife Patricia.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frankie J. Novak; son, Darryl Wayne Novak; sister, Bernice Hercik and brother-in-law, Joe Hercik.
Everyone that knew her throughout her life knew she was her husband’s rock. She was an amazing mother, memaw, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to so many. She was a stay-at-home mom until opening Novak’s Meat Market where she was the bookkeeper for many years. People who knew her knew her love of family, reading and many trips with her friends. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Triska Funeral Home. A CDA Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a funeral Mass at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Chase Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Hercik, Anthony Hercik, Dwayne Novak, Blaise Novak, Kenny Cox, Brad Baker, Slade Harfst and Richard Pustejovsky.
Memorial donations in memory of Jeanette may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church, St. Philip School, El Campo Volunteer Fire Department and El Campo EMS.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
