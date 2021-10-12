William “Bill” Gant Jr., passed away Oct. 11, 2021. Funeral services are pending at Triska Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- Rooting for Texas painful in week six contest
- Northside introduces new reading program
- City economic indicators on upswing
- El Campo, Louise ISDs see COVID decline
- City’s planned bond refund equals savings for EC citizens
- Charter review getting under way Tuesday
- County emergency operations center footprint receives Wharton approval
- Spartan line can’t hold Ricebirds
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.