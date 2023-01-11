Lawrence Krpec

Lawrence “Butch” Edward Krpec, 80 of El Campo, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022. He was born on Jan. 29, 1942 in Taiton to the late Fred I. and Hattie Labay Krpec.
He is survived by his siblings, Frances McKeon and husband James, Gladys Labay and husband Lawrence, Jo Faas and husband Mike, Jeanette Martignoni and husband Lance, Geraldine Falkenberg, Allen Krpec and wife Wanda, Raymond Krpec and wife Debbie, Billy Krpec,; sister-in-law, Kathy Krpec; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Frankie Maeker.
Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Fred, James, and Jerome Krpec; sisters Patricia Peschel and Carolyn Krpec; nephews Jeffrey McKeon, James Krpec, Jr; brother-in-law Wayne Falkenberg and sister-in-law Linda Krpec.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at St. John’s Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 2 p.m. with burial following at St. John’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help defray funeral expenses or St. John’s Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank special caretakers, Frances McKeon and Pat Krpec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.