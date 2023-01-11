Lawrence Krpec

Sept. 27, 1952 - Dec. 27, 2022

Lawrence “Butch” Edward Krpec, 80 of El Campo, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022. He was born on Jan. 29, 1942 in Taiton to the late Fred I. and Hattie Labay Krpec.

He is survived by his siblings, Frances McKeon and husband James, Gladys Labay and husband Lawrence, Jo Faas and husband Mike, Jeanette Martignoni and husband Lance, Geraldine Falkenberg, Allen Krpec and wife Wanda, Raymond Krpec and wife Debbie, Billy Krpec,; sister-in-law, Kathy Krpec; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Frankie Maeker.

