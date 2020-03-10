Carlene Jackson

Carlene Marie Jackson, 66 of Corpus Christi, passed away surrounded by loving arms that carefully lifted her to the lord on March 8, 2020. She was born in Houston Aug. 20, 1953 to Alvin and Eldrid Schilhab.
Carlene graduated from El Campo High School and attended Wharton County Junior College. She was married to James Elzner for 22 years.
She had a career as an I.T. specialist with Civil Service for 35 years with the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. She was a member of a quilting association and had a passion for the Hill Country, for planning and taking family vacations, quilting, scrabble, being at deer camp, riding the four-wheelers and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Raymond Schilhab and her sister, Ramona Elizabeth Schilhab.
She is survived by her husband, James Elzner; mother, Eldrid Schilhab; step-daughter, Renee Albrecht; step-son, Jerry Elzner; brother, Lonnie Schilhab; sisters, Christine (Jon) Ward, Teresa (Toby) Bolton, Patty (Gerald) Tufro; nephews, Coby Bolton, Blake Bolton, Matthew (Kaitlyn) Schilhab and Luke Schilhab; great-nieces, Madilyn and Emersyn Schilhab and great-nephew, Nash Schilhab.
The family would like to thank the doctors and all staff at Christus Spohn Hospital who made this journey with Carlene.
Visitation will be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, Friday, March 13 from 5 - 9 p.m. Holy Rosary will be held Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2233 Waldron Road, Corpus Christi, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Jackson family at www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com.
