Geraldine Lee Scott

Geraldine Lee Scott, 64, of Missouri City, born Feb. 27, 1958 in El Campo, departed this life Aug. 15, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 26, 2-5 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Homegoing service will be Saturday, Aug. 27, 2 p.m. at New Faith Church of Wharton. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton 979-532-2715.

