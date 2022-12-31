Doris “Jeanne” Whitsett, age 94, of Wharton, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in a Wharton care center. She was born Oct. 23, 1928 in Chuquicamata, Chile to Arthur “Gordon” and Doris Dotson Bard.
Jeanne was a raised in Chile and attended school there before graduating from high school in New Mexico. She married William Hayden “Roy” Whitsett on August 23, 1950 in El Paso. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2008. Jeanne attended and graduated from Texas Womens University and began her lifelong career in education, teaching English and Spanish in the Wharton ISD for more than 30 years. She was known as an avid reader, loved her garden and playing bridge with friends. If she could not be found in her garden or playing cards, she was at church. She loved volunteering at the St Thomas Thrift Store and participating in church activities. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Gordon Bard and his wife, Ruth.
