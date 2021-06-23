Clyde Deon Gary, 38, of El Campo, born April 13,1983, departed this life June 18, 2021.
Visitation 1 - 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday June 25 at New Life Assembly of God in El Campo. Burial will immediately follow at El Campo Community Cemetery.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton.
