John Howard Morris, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Sugar Land on May 5, 2021. John was born Dec. 5, 1937 to John and Gladys Morris in Corpus Christi.
John and his parents moved to the family farm in Farmington, Ark. in 1946. In 1955, he graduated from Farmington High School and in 1959, John graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of arts degree in history. During his college years, he participated in the Army ROTC program and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army and was stationed at The Presidio in California. While stationed in Vietnam he worked in intelligence and excelled in his duty to his country. After fulfilling his military service, he went back to the University of Arkansas and earned his master’s degree in history in 1969.
John was not satisfied in just learning, but wanted to share his knowledge and love for academia. He taught history and geography at Wharton County Junior College, Houston Community College and Northwest Arkansas Community college. He spent much of his career teaching in Wharton at the college where he made a lasting impression on his students. John believed that every student had the potential to be successful.
In 2000, John moved back to Farmington thinking he would retire. His love and devotion to education compelled him to teach part-time at Northwest Arkansas Community College until his retirement in 2008. After retiring, he moved back to Texas and spent some time in Corpus Christi and eventually settled in Sugar Land. John enjoyed his retirement by going to the symphony, spending time at plays and appreciating the fine arts. He was also a very accomplished pianist and played for several churches. John, being the true “teacher” that he was, spent time teaching classes at both of the retirement communities where he lived.
It would be remiss to not mention that his dedication to education and the belief that every student has the potential to be successful motivated him to fund three chancellor scholarships, the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Education and Health Professions and the Sam M. Walton College of Business. He also funded five Access Arkansas Scholarships at the University of Arkansas for students who struggled to meet the financial obligations of higher education. They are as follows, John Howard Morris Access Arkansas Endowed Scholarship in history, John Howard Morris Access Arkansas Endowed Scholarship in piano, Emmett Lee Morris Access Arkansas Endowed Scholarship in education, named for Morris’ grandfather; Gladys Houser Morris’ Access Arkansas Endowed Scholarship in nursing, named for Morris’ mother; and the Russell Anthony Boone Access Arkansas Endowed Scholarship in finance, named for his close friend and former student.
John’s wonderful contributions are a result of his compassion for students. He once said, “I want to help students who don’t necessarily qualify academically for the top scholarships – I was a ‘B’ student myself – but who are still worthy of a great education and rely on financial assistance to get through.”
John is survived by his friend, Russell Boone; cousin, John Gallamore and wife Sandy, their children, Greg (Monica) Gallamore, Jeremy (Terri) Gallamore and Melissa (Clint) Smith, their children and his second cousin, Jeff Gallamore.
A private memorial service is being held in Arkansas.
